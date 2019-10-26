Home

WRIGHT, Lois Mary. Lois's family wish to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who offered such kindness, support and messages of sympathy and comfort in our loss. We wish to thank those who supported us with food, baking, donations, flowers, cards and phone calls. Thank you to those who visited us at the Parish Centre and Chapel, celebrated Masses for her and shared in the Rosary and Requiem Mass. Please accept this as a personal thank you Tena koutou katoa



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
