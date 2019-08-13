|
|
|
WRIGHT, Lois Mary. Unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital, on 10th August, 2019; aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late Ken. Dearly loved Mum of Denyse and Dennis Salisbury, Wayne and Lila, Helen and Les Duggan, Peter and Dianne (deceased), Jeanette and Andrew Timbrell, Andrea, Jason, Frances and Shane Clark- Wright, and the late Louise. Cherished Grandma Lois of 27 grandchildren, 46 great- grandchildren, and 3 great- great-grandchildren. "Requiescat in Pace" Requiem Mass for Lois will be celebrated at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, Willoughby Street, Thames, on Saturday 17th August, at 11am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the Parish Centre Chapel, on Friday 16th August at 5.30pm. Those who wish to pay their last respects to Lois, may do so at the Parish Centre from today (Tuesday) 13th August. Correspondence to: c/- PO Box 57, Thames.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2019