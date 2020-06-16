Home

Service
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Broadway Funeral Home Chapel
Short St
Matamata
Lois Mary (Lumsden) CALDWELL

CALDWELL, Lois Mary (nee Lumsden). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 14 June 2020. Dearest wife of the late Keith and loving mother of Craig, Julie and Mary-Lee. Special Nan to Stuart, Emma, Kirsten, Keitha, Veryn, Rebecca, Catriona, Alistair, Hamish and their families and cherished by her Lumsden brothers and sisters. A service to celebrate Lois's life will be held at the Broadway Funeral Home Chapel, Short St, Matamata on Thursday 18 June 2020 at 11am followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Fred Hollows Foundation NZ, would be appreciated and may be left at the service or Donation Line 0800 227 229. Communications to the Caldwell Family, P O Box 28, Matamata 3440. Broadway Funeral Home (Matamata) FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020
