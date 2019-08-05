|
PAYNE, Lois Margaret Elizabeth (nee Jones). On 3 August 2019 passed away peacefully surrounded by family. A fabulous life filled with love; you will be greatly missed. Dearly loved wife of Les and adored mother of Wayne and Pauline, Brian and Jean, Jennifer and Howard, Heather and Grant. Beloved Nana of her 17 grand children and 17 great grand children. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimers Society Northland, P O Box 7027 Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144 A service for Lois will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive Whau Valley, Whangarei) at 1:30pm Thursday 8 August 2019, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the "Payne Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019