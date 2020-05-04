Home

Marshall Funeral Directors
Unit C3, The Park 710 Great South Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-266 9912
Funeral service
To be announced at a later date
KELLS, Lois. Passed away peacefully on 1 May 2020. In her 93rd year. Latterly of Auckland, formerly of Drury. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Tom. Loved and respected mother of Lance, Dale, Bronwyn, Elwyn, Layne, Gabrielle, Shelley. Loved mother-in-law of Marney, Shirley, Robert, Clayton, Meghan. Treasured and loved grandmother of Bobby, Daniel, Bonnie-Lee, Janne, Laana, Beth, Leah, Cameron, Morghann, Tom, Joe, Phil, Maddison, Caelin and Wyatt. Special and treasured great-grandmother of Lucas, Lilly, Beau, Delta, Bianca, Ella, Levi, Jay, Tyler, Torre. Due to the current lockdown situation, a funeral service will be held at a later date. All communications c/- PO Box 582, Drury 2247.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020
