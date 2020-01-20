|
|
|
THOMPSON, Lois Kahutawai (nee Solomon). 10 June 1932 - 18 January 2020. Our Beautiful Matriarch, Our Nanny and Mum passed away peacefully surrounded by her whanau. She will be at 25 Byron until Monday 20 January 2020 then heading over to Wharekawa Marae in Kaiaua at 10.00am. And will be laid to rest on Tuesday 21 January 2020 with our Pappa. Kaihakari Breakfast at 9.30am. Service will be at 11.00am. Forever in our hearts 'Nan'. Moe mai ra.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020