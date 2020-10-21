|
WILLS, Lois Josephine. Passed away peacefully at Somervale Care Home, Mount Maunganui at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Max Wills. Dearly loved Mum and Mother in Law of Joanne and Gavin; Stephen; Penny and Jamie; Andrew and Alice. Cherished Grandma 'Lois' of Kirstan and Jamie; Rebecca, Tom and Nick; Zen and Mae. Loved Great Grandma 'Lois' of Max. A private family service has been arranged. Any communications to 24 Pamela Place, Otumoetai, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020