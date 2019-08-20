|
|
|
HURN, Lois Isabella (nee Ahipene). On Saturday 17th August 2019, peacefully at home, aged 86 yrs, surrounded by her girls. Loved wife of Ken for 60 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Lynette and Neil Douglas, Karen and Greg Standen, Tracey Hurn and Richard van Gessel. Loved Nana of Racquel, Evan, Rory, Ginny and Marcus. Caring Great Nana of Caleb, Kiarn, Ryan and Xavie. Forever in our hearts. A service for Mum will be held in the Whakatane Crematorium Chapel, Ohope Road, Whakatane at 11am on Thursday 22nd August. Donations in lieu of flowers to www.alzheimers.org.nz. Communications please to the Hurn Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane. Ph 021 1817925
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019