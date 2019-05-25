|
|
|
CROUCH, Lois Heather (Lois) (nee Thomson). On May 26, 2009 Born January 16, 1942 Remembering our much loved and cherished mother, (and treasured wife of our dad Brian), who passed away ten years ago this Sunday. Every day something reminds us of things you did and said. A huge gap in the family without you but we know that you are watching over us all, supporting us all as you always did. We love you and miss you Mum. Love, Julie and Graham, John and Tammy, Terri and Thomas. Grandkids Mitch, Carly, Gemma, James, Mathew, Cory and Finn.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
Read More