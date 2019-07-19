|
JAMESON, Lois Elaine. Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great- Grandmother. Passed away at home, with family at her side.. relieved and released.. from worldy woes and pain, to well-deserved rest. You lived your Impressive creative life with inspirational tenacity and courageous self- determination. You chose your own path- thru' life... around the world- then back... to seek, to find, peace... your own way. Now, I believe, you're with your "Beloved-Beth" with unconditional love. Sleep, dream, rest... together-forever. Free, amongst birds and Blossoms.. With our love, respect, warmest hugs.. 'Bye Bye'.. Mauritia and Family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 19, 2019