Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
0800 862 273
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois McQUADE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Eileen McQUADE

Add a Memory
Lois Eileen McQUADE Notice
McQUADE, Lois Eileen. Peacefully in Matamata on Thursday 11th July 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of both the late Douglas Lawson, and Ian McQuade. Much loved mother and mother in law of Ken (deceased), Jocelyn (deceased) and Tony, Faye and Wayne, and Eileen and Ted. Dearly loved grandma of her 7 grandchildren and her 14 great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Matamata Country Lodge for their care and kindness shown to Lois. A service for Lois will be held at Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street Matamata on Tuesday 16th July at 2pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the McQuade family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.