|
|
|
McQUADE, Lois Eileen. Peacefully in Matamata on Thursday 11th July 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of both the late Douglas Lawson, and Ian McQuade. Much loved mother and mother in law of Ken (deceased), Jocelyn (deceased) and Tony, Faye and Wayne, and Eileen and Ted. Dearly loved grandma of her 7 grandchildren and her 14 great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Matamata Country Lodge for their care and kindness shown to Lois. A service for Lois will be held at Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street Matamata on Tuesday 16th July at 2pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the McQuade family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019