LORD, Lois Annie Ellen (nee Evans). Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on 18 November 2019, 11 days short of her 93rd birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur. Dearly loved Mum of Pauline and Sue, Jeanette and John, Barbara and Brian, and Bruce and Marianna. Loved Nana of all her grand, great, and great-great grandchildren. Five generations. A strong little lady who will be sadly missed. Reunited with Dad. A service to celebrate Mum's life will be held at Willetts Funeral Home Chapel, 21 King Street, Whakatane, on Saturday, 23 November at 11am, thereafter burial at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019