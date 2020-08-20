Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Logan Keith WILSON Notice
WILSON, Logan Keith. Passed away peacefully on 17th August, aged 90. Much loved partner of Marjorie Chambers, loved by her sons Geoffrey and Stephen, and their partners, Janie and Dean. Eldest son of Edgar and Molly Wilson (deceased), older brother of Brian Wilson (deceased) and Mavis Chivers (deceased). Much loved and respected uncle of his nieces and nephews, Ken, Karen and Jan Wilson; Nick, David and Jo Chivers, and their families. Thank you to the staff of Grace Joel Care Centre who provided excellent care to Logan in his last few weeks. Due to current Covid restrictions, details for Logan's life celebration and service will be notified at a later date. No flowers please by Logan's specific request.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
