CHARLIE, Lockington., It is with sadness and a heavy heart that we, the Lockington, George-Rata and Ngata- Poona family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle - Lockington (Ro) Charlie. Lockington took his last breath on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at his residence in Tokoroa. Lockington will be lying in state at the top hall at the St Lukes PIPC Church, corner Kelso Street and Maraetai Road, Tokoroa. A family service will be held on Friday 13th September 2019 at 5pm at the above church. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday 14th September 2019 at the above Church followed by burial at the Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. All communications to Eileen Enua 0210451380 or Lacynthia Lockington 0210352254. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019