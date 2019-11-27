|
BOVAIRD, Lloyd Francis . 8 August 1933 - 21 November 2019. Much loved husband of Adele. Special father to Kerry, Tim, Angela and Maria and father in law to Melinda, Paul and the late David. Loved Grand father of 11 and great grandfather of 11. Will be greatly missed by us all. Farewell dear stained glass man, you were so clever. A celebration of his life will be held at St Marks church, Church street Te Aroha at 11.30 am. Communications to Adele Bovaird 11 Lewis st Waihou RD 3 Te Aroha 3393.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019