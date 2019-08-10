|
REDFERN-HARDISTY, Lloyd Douglas. Sadly passed away on the morning of 8 August 2019, aged 74. Dearly loved husband of Dianne, father and father-in-law of Nathan and Cherie and Morgan. Proud Grandpa of Summer Ivy. Caring brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. A courageous fight, a strong will to live and an inspiration to us all. Special thanks to the staff at the Whangarei Hospital - Dialysis Unit for their loving care. A celebration of Lloyd's life to be held Thursday 15 August, 2pm at The Club, Mangawhai Heads. In lieu of flowers, donations to www.kidneysociety.co.nz/donations are appreciated. Any correspondence to PO Box 401097 Mangawhai Heads 0505.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019