Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
(09) 479 5956
Lloyd Arthur BELL-BOOTH

Lloyd Arthur BELL-BOOTH Notice
BELL-BOOTH, Lloyd Arthur. 5th Field Artillery Regiment No 448447 - 2NZEF Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on August 9th, 2019, aged 96. Forever loved husband of Leone. Much loved father and father-in-law of Brett and Anna, Steve and Maree. Treasured Grandad to Taylor, Kenza, Jake and Gracie. Lloyd's service will be held at St Mary by the Sea Church, 168 Deep Creek Road, Torbay at 12pm on Thursday 15th August, 2019 followed by interment at the RSA Section, North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. Communications may be made direct to Lloyd's family c/- PO Box 35-185, Browns Bay, Auckland 0753 or via Forrest Funeral Services.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
