ARMSTRONG, Lloyd. Passed away 1 December 2020. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Joyce. Father of John, Bruce and Amanda, Marg and Kurt Frauenstein. Grandad to Katie and Matthew, James, Jonny and Carol, Hannah and Francesca, and great Grandad to Linden. A service to remember Lloyd will be held at 11am on Friday 4 December at All Saints Anglican Church, Howick. Special thanks to the staff of Middlemore Hospital, especially Ward 4. Your loving care and devotion is very much appreciated by the family. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2020