|
|
|
MORGAN, Llewellyn Richard ((Lew)). On 2 March 2020 after a short illness at Middlemore Hospital. Dearly loved husband and best fiend of Tanya. Much loved father of Dion and Kyle and father-inlaw of Alesha. Dearly loved Poppa of his eight grand children. Dearly loved brother of his six siblings their partners and their children. A celebration of Lew's life will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Monday 9 March at 11:00am. All communications to "The Morgan Family" C/- P O Box 24464 Royal Oak.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2020