Home

POWERED BY

Services
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Livia ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Livia Maria ALEXANDER

Add a Memory
Livia Maria ALEXANDER Notice
ALEXANDER, Livia Maria. On Friday 27 March 2020, Livia passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Paul and sister of Luigi. Devoted mother of Sarah and Sabrina and mother-in-law to Ryan. Cherished Zia of Sofia, sister-in-law to Glenda and Kathryn and daughter-in-law to Esmee. Treasured friend of many. Riposa in Pace. Livia will be cremated and her life will be celebrated at a future date to be advised. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated. https://www. hospicewaikato.org.nz/ donate-online All communications please, to Livia's Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, [email protected], 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Livia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -