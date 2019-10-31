Home

Lita (formerly Macnaughtan) (Butler) BAXTER

Lita (formerly Macnaughtan) (Butler) BAXTER Notice
BAXTER, Lita (nee Butler) (formerly Macnaughtan). Passed away peacefully at home on 29 October 2019, aged 90. Dearly loved and cherished sister of Norman (deceased) and Tommy. Wife of the late Bob. Mother of Donald, Grant and Janine. Grandmother of Catherine, Richard, Stephen, Joanna, Michael and Matthew, loving Great- Grandmother. A special thanks to Doctor Robertson and Enliven Carers, Howick Baptist Daycare Staff and Hospice. A private cremation has been held for Lita.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
