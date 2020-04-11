|
HUGGINS, Lisa Jane. 8 April 2020 after a long illness bravely fought all the way to the end. Lisa aged 46 was surrounded by her family. Beloved daughter of Gail and Gavin Taylor. Much loved Mum of Mikayla and Matthew, loved Naynay of Dayton; and loved sister of Colin and his family, Amy, Ned, Lily and Cassie. Forever in our hearts. Grateful thanks to all the Staff at Totara Hospice for their wonderful care. A service to celebrate Lisa's life will be held when restrictions allow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020