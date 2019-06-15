Home

Lionel Walter HUNTER

HUNTER, Lionel Walter. Peacefully at home, on Monday, June 10, 2019. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Deirdre, loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Lee, Robyn and Dave, and Debbie, loved Poppy of Taryne, Jendi, Libby, Tom, Laura, and James and Grand-poppy of Millie, Gracie, Louie, Jack, Isla, and Fynn, and loved and respected by Stuart, Craig, Michelle, Sam, and Katie. Messages to the Hunter family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Lionel, to the Nurse Maude Association through bit.ly/ lwhunter1006, would be appreciated. A private cremation has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
