HUGHES, Lionel Walter (Hongi). Sadly passed away on the 12th of November 2019. Aged 81 years. Cherished husband of Riripeti Hughes. Dearly loved father to Lionel, Cyril, Sean, Matt, Bob, Una and Dan. Loved Grandad, Great Grandad, Great Great Grandad to many. He will at his home in Mangere until Saturday the 16th of November. He will be taken from home to the Manurewa Bible church 86 Maich Road for service at 11.00am and then will be taken to his final resting place at Waitarata Cemetery Clevedon. I always will love you , I always will care , I'll never leave you , I'll always be there.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 15, 2019