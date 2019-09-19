Home

Lionel Roland THOMPSON

Lionel Roland THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Lionel Roland. On Sunday 15 September 2019, in his 94th year. Loved husband of Pam (deceased) and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kate and Jim, Carl and Sue, Bridget and Arieh (deceased). Grandfather of eight and great grandfather of seven. Lionel was a gardener, a teacher, a scientist, a potter, a bowler, a boat builder and kayaker, and a photographer. He enthusiastically got involved in many activities throughout his long life and made many friends. He will be so greatly missed. In accordance with Lionel's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Correspondence to 47 Honeysuckle Lane, Ohauiti, Tauranga 3112.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
