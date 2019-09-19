|
|
|
THOMPSON, Lionel Roland. On Sunday 15 September 2019, in his 94th year. Loved husband of Pam (deceased) and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kate and Jim, Carl and Sue, Bridget and Arieh (deceased). Grandfather of eight and great grandfather of seven. Lionel was a gardener, a teacher, a scientist, a potter, a bowler, a boat builder and kayaker, and a photographer. He enthusiastically got involved in many activities throughout his long life and made many friends. He will be so greatly missed. In accordance with Lionel's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Correspondence to 47 Honeysuckle Lane, Ohauiti, Tauranga 3112.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019