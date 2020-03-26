|
|
|
AITKEN, Lionel Murray. 8 October 1938 - 24 March 2020. Peacefully at Thames Hospital, after recurring health problems. Loving husband of Emelda Rose. We have sailed the rough and smooth together since 1960. Devoted Dad to Kelly (deceased) and Gareth (Perth). Cheeky Poppa of Danielle, Tiar?, Chloe, Kate, Joshua and little Evie. Poppa Gr8t to Maiya. Proud of his Scottish and Ngapuhi roots, Murray turned his hand to various occupations. Most successful was his digging business on the Hauraki Plains. He is leaving behind many true and devoted friends. Due to Covid-19 a private cremation has been held. A farewell service for Lionel will be held at the Memorial Wall in Ngatea at a later date. Meanwhile, "He's just gone fishin'!" Communications to our Whare-iti (the Dolls House on the Waterways) 4 Masonic Place, Ngatea 3503, Hauraki Plains.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020