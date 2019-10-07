|
ELLIS, Lionel James (Lionel). Passed away suddenly on 3 October 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late June, brother of Warwick, much-loved father of David and Linda, Graham and Maryse, Sharon and Paul, grandfather of Luke, Zara, Julie, Jamie, Brooke, Alysse, Alesha, Natasha, Jessie, Lacey, Mariah and eight great-grandchildren. A service will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Friday, 11 October 2019 at 2.00 pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019