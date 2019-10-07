Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Lionel ELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lionel James (Lionel) ELLIS

Add a Memory
Lionel James (Lionel) ELLIS Notice
ELLIS, Lionel James (Lionel). Passed away suddenly on 3 October 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late June, brother of Warwick, much-loved father of David and Linda, Graham and Maryse, Sharon and Paul, grandfather of Luke, Zara, Julie, Jamie, Brooke, Alysse, Alesha, Natasha, Jessie, Lacey, Mariah and eight great-grandchildren. A service will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Friday, 11 October 2019 at 2.00 pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lionel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.