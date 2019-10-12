Home

FELTS, Lionel Fullerton. Suddenly on 23 September 2019 at Waihi, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Zelda. Dad of the late Barry John and Carolyn, dearly loved dad of Lynley, Kristine and Francis, Glenis and Dave. Dearly loved pop of Robert and Joanne, Jonny and Teresa, Andrew, Trevor and Zara, Neil and Olivia, Daveena and Lee and Richard. Cherished grandpop of Oliver, Grayson, Damiyn, Taylor, Dylan, Camryn, Lacey, Emerson, Jayden and Mitchell. Dad, you are now at peace and we will miss you so much, but you are at long last reunited with your true love, our mum. Dad has been privately cremated and a memorial service will be held at the Birkenhead RSA on 13 November 2019 at 11.00am



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
