Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gatton Laidley Lowood
PO BOX 2307
MANSFIELD BC , Victoria 4122
5462 1808
Resources
More Obituaries for Lionel WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lionel Eric WARD

Notice Condolences

Lionel Eric WARD Notice
WARD, Lionel Eric. Late of Plainland, Queensland, Australia. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 20 April 2019. Aged 93 years. Beloved Husband of Elsa (deceased). Much loved Father of Chris, Martin, Kent (deceased), Rachel and their Families. Sadly missed Brother and Brother in Law of Margaret Reid (deceased), and Dawn and Malcolm Pearson. Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend Lionel's Funeral Service to be held at the Chapel of the Laidley Crematorium, Southern Street, Laidley (1 hour West of Brisbane), on Wednesday 26 June 2019, commencing at 10.00am. Gatton Laidley Lowood Funeral Services Ph +61-7-5462-1808 Proudly Australian Owned



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.