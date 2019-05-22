|
WARD, Lionel Eric. Late of Plainland, Queensland, Australia. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 20 April 2019. Aged 93 years. Beloved Husband of Elsa (deceased). Much loved Father of Chris, Martin, Kent (deceased), Rachel and their Families. Sadly missed Brother and Brother in Law of Margaret Reid (deceased), and Dawn and Malcolm Pearson. Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend Lionel's Funeral Service to be held at the Chapel of the Laidley Crematorium, Southern Street, Laidley (1 hour West of Brisbane), on Wednesday 26 June 2019, commencing at 10.00am. Gatton Laidley Lowood Funeral Services Ph +61-7-5462-1808 Proudly Australian Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
