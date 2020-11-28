|
HUNT, Lindsay Walter Munro. Passed away on November 25, 2020. Suddenly at his residence. Loved son of the late Snow and Lorna Hunt. Dearly loved brother of Trish, twin brother of Neville and Terry. Loved uncle of many. Aged 68 years. Rest In Peace. A service will be held in the Church of Assumption Catholic Church Onehunga on Tuesday 1 December at 11:00 am followed by an interment at Mangere Cemetery. Communications c/- The Hunt family to Morrisons Funeral Directors, 725 Mount Albert Road, Royal Oak Auckland 1023.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020