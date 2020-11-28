Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Church of Assumption Catholic Church
Onehunga
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mangere Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindsay HUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsay Walter Munro HUNT

Add a Memory
Lindsay Walter Munro HUNT Notice
HUNT, Lindsay Walter Munro. Passed away on November 25, 2020. Suddenly at his residence. Loved son of the late Snow and Lorna Hunt. Dearly loved brother of Trish, twin brother of Neville and Terry. Loved uncle of many. Aged 68 years. Rest In Peace. A service will be held in the Church of Assumption Catholic Church Onehunga on Tuesday 1 December at 11:00 am followed by an interment at Mangere Cemetery. Communications c/- The Hunt family to Morrisons Funeral Directors, 725 Mount Albert Road, Royal Oak Auckland 1023.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindsay's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -