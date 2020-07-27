Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindsay KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsay (John) KING

Add a Memory
Lindsay (John) KING Notice
KING, Lindsay (John). Passed away peacefully on Friday 24 July 2020, aged 90 years young. Loving husband of Ailsa for 65 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Deb and Lloyd, Ian and Annie. Adored Grandy to Laura and Logan, step Grandy to Peter and Grandy-in-law to Ad. Best mate to all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 30 July at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Mercy Hospice Auckland would be greatly appreciated for the outstanding support and care given to Lindsay and his family.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 27 to July 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindsay's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -