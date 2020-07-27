|
KING, Lindsay (John). Passed away peacefully on Friday 24 July 2020, aged 90 years young. Loving husband of Ailsa for 65 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Deb and Lloyd, Ian and Annie. Adored Grandy to Laura and Logan, step Grandy to Peter and Grandy-in-law to Ad. Best mate to all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 30 July at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Mercy Hospice Auckland would be greatly appreciated for the outstanding support and care given to Lindsay and his family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 27 to July 28, 2020