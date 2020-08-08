|
|
|
SIMPSON, Lindsay Gordon. Passed away suddenly at home 3 August 2020, aged 85 years. Loved husband and partner of Judith for 63 years. Loved father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great grandfather to: Stuart, Angela, Hannah, Lucy, Thomas, Callum; Mark, Janette, Hamish, Rebecca, Sophia, Owen; Andrew, Iwona; Niven, Olive, Beth, and Ellie. A service will be held at North Shore Crematorium Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 14 August at 1pm. If you are unable to attend please contact the family for details on how to view the service online.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020