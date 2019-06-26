|
|
|
JOHNSTON, Lindsay Gordon. Born October 07 1938. Passed away on 21 June 2019 suddenly at his home Nawton, Hamilton. Son of John Johnston and Dora Lowry. Brother of June (deceased) and David. Husband to the late Tuara Tai Tom and survived by his children Courtney Johnston (Australia), Judith Johnston Niuelua, Bryan Johnston (USA) and Joanne Doughty (Australia). Dearly loved Poppa to Taylor Johnston (USA); Dallin, Kendall, Blair and Peyton Niuelua (NZ); Lauryn, Chelsey, Nathan, Amy and Kate Johnston (USA); Ariel, Kaitlyn and Brooklyn Doughty (Australia). Great-grandfather to Ivy and Lana Niuelua (NZ). Funeral Service will be held Friday 28 June 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sandwich Road, Te Rapa, Hamilton 11.00 am. Interment at Newstead Cemetery, Hamilton where he will be laid to rest with his sweetheart.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019
Read More