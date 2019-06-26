FULTON, Lindsay. Passed away at Tararu Rest Home, on Tuesday 20th June, 2019; in his 85th year. Dearly loved husband of Pat for 56 years, and beloved father of Sandra, Lisa, Tim and the late Tricia and their partners. Grandfather of 7 grandchildren, and 1 great- grandchild. Many thanks and love, to all the wonderful friends and family, who supported us both throughout his long battle. Special thanks also, to all the lovely caring staff of the Tararu Rest Home, Thames, that cared for and loved him during the last period of his life. In accordance with Lindsay's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. If you wish to contact us, communications to: 105 Burke Street, Thames, 3500 would be welcome.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019