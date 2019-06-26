Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lindsay FULTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsay FULTON

Notice Condolences

Lindsay FULTON Notice
FULTON, Lindsay. Passed away at Tararu Rest Home, on Tuesday 20th June, 2019; in his 85th year. Dearly loved husband of Pat for 56 years, and beloved father of Sandra, Lisa, Tim and the late Tricia and their partners. Grandfather of 7 grandchildren, and 1 great- grandchild. Many thanks and love, to all the wonderful friends and family, who supported us both throughout his long battle. Special thanks also, to all the lovely caring staff of the Tararu Rest Home, Thames, that cared for and loved him during the last period of his life. In accordance with Lindsay's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. If you wish to contact us, communications to: 105 Burke Street, Thames, 3500 would be welcome.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.