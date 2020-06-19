Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. John Church Opotiki
Lindsay DAWSON


1923 - 2020
Lindsay DAWSON Notice
DAWSON, Lindsay. 22 July 1923 - 17 June 2020 Loved wife of the late Don (29 January 2017) Loved mother of Allan and Nell and John and Gladys. Loved Grandmother of her 5 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. Loved sister of Joanna Simcock. A service for Lindsay will be held at St. John Church Opotiki on Monday 22nd June at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to St. John Church can be left at the church. A huge thankyou to Mary Shapely for their great care of Lindsay. All communications to Gateway Funeral Services, PO Box 2017, Whakatane 3120.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 19 to June 20, 2020
