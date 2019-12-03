Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Christ the King, Selwyn Village
24 Target Street
Point Chevalier
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Hamilton Park Cemetery
Newstead, Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lindsay PEART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lindsay Cuthbert PEART


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lindsay Cuthbert PEART Notice
PEART, Lindsay Cuthbert. Born 19 July 1924. Passed away on 29 November 2019 at 95 years of age at Auckland Hospital. Greatly loved father of Jenny, Gillian, Dianne and Raewyn, grandfather of Laura, Sebastian, Madeleine, Sarah, Kerry, Jessica, Prema, Prasanthi and Tanya, husband of Anne (deceased) and former husband of Margaret, and brother of Alan and Roger (deceased) and John. A service to celebrate Lindsay's life will be held in the Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, 24 Target Street, Point Chevalier, Auckland on Friday 6 December 2019 at 1.30 pm followed by a burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead, Hamilton on Saturday 7 December at 11am. Contact with Lindsay's family can be made through [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lindsay's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -