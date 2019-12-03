|
PEART, Lindsay Cuthbert. Born 19 July 1924. Passed away on 29 November 2019 at 95 years of age at Auckland Hospital. Greatly loved father of Jenny, Gillian, Dianne and Raewyn, grandfather of Laura, Sebastian, Madeleine, Sarah, Kerry, Jessica, Prema, Prasanthi and Tanya, husband of Anne (deceased) and former husband of Margaret, and brother of Alan and Roger (deceased) and John. A service to celebrate Lindsay's life will be held in the Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, 24 Target Street, Point Chevalier, Auckland on Friday 6 December 2019 at 1.30 pm followed by a burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead, Hamilton on Saturday 7 December at 11am. Contact with Lindsay's family can be made through [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019