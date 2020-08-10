Home

Linda Susan JONES

Linda Susan JONES Notice
JONES, Linda Susan. In loving memory. Sunrise 18 September 1956 - sunset 6- August 2020 Daughter of the late Peter Jones and the late Betty. Adoring mother of Racheal and mother in law of Billy. Sister of Pam, Maureen, jo, Terry, Daniel and Chrissy. Forever understanding aunty of Micheal, Victoria and Connor and all extended Family plus DODBA. Till we meet again. Rest In Peace. We love and miss you. A funeral service will be held at Purewa Cemetery, All Souls Chapel, on Monday 10th August at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Haven Falls Funeral Home 0800 428 364



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020
