ROBINSON, Linda. Surrounded by loving family at South Canterbury Hospice on Friday 12 July 2019, aged 67 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stephen. Loved Mum of Dennis, and Jamie and Emma. Loving Nanny of Connor, Chulainn, Saxon and Amelia; Tyrone, Pagan and Tipene and loving Nanny to all the Moko held dearly in her heart. Loved daughter of Hinemoa and the late Hoka Heke. Dearly loved sister, sister in law and aunty. Aoraki Funeral Services South Canterbury FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019