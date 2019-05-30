|
|
|
McPHERSON, Linda (nee Ratu). Loved wife of Graeme, mother of Veronica Rachael and Ariana and their partners. Adored grandmother and great grandmother of all her mokopuna. Linda is lying at rest at home until her burial. A service will be held at 11.00am Saturday 1 June 2019 at home departing for a 2.30pm graveside service at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Cemetary Puhinui Road. Moe mai Moe mai e Mama. Takoto Rangimarie i runga i to Waka.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More