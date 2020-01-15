Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Hamilton Park Cemetery & Crematorium
Morrinsville Rd
Newstead
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Nottingham Castle Pub
Thames St & Studholme St
Morrinsville
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda SYMON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda May SYMON


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Linda May SYMON Notice
SYMON, Linda May. Rest in peace. Born April 21, 1962. Passed away January 13th 2020 at 2:50pm, beside Her loving Husband. You will be sorely missed by your Family and friends. Sleep well without pain and sorrow, our loving Wife, Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Auntie, Friend. XXXX Service to be held on Thursday 16th, January 2020 at 10.30am. Hamilton Park Cemetery and Crematorium, Morrinsville Road, Newstead 3284 Wake 12:30, Nottingham castle pub, Cnr Thames St and Studholme St, Morrinsville 3372. Please bring a Plate, Linda has catered for so long, it would be nice to cater for Her. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. All communications to the Symon family PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -