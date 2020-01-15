|
SYMON, Linda May. Rest in peace. Born April 21, 1962. Passed away January 13th 2020 at 2:50pm, beside Her loving Husband. You will be sorely missed by your Family and friends. Sleep well without pain and sorrow, our loving Wife, Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Auntie, Friend. XXXX Service to be held on Thursday 16th, January 2020 at 10.30am. Hamilton Park Cemetery and Crematorium, Morrinsville Road, Newstead 3284 Wake 12:30, Nottingham castle pub, Cnr Thames St and Studholme St, Morrinsville 3372. Please bring a Plate, Linda has catered for so long, it would be nice to cater for Her. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. All communications to the Symon family PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020