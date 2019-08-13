Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda PARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda May (Jeffs) PARKER

Add a Memory
Linda May (Jeffs) PARKER Notice
PARKER, Linda May (nee Jeffs). Passed away on Sunday 11 August 2019, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Colin. Beloved mumble of Jemma, and mother in law of Callum. A service to celebrate Linda's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Thursday 15 August at 12.30 pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to one of Linda's charities she liked to support. North Harbour Hospice, NZ Blood Service, SPCA.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.