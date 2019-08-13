|
PARKER, Linda May (nee Jeffs). Passed away on Sunday 11 August 2019, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Colin. Beloved mumble of Jemma, and mother in law of Callum. A service to celebrate Linda's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Thursday 15 August at 12.30 pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to one of Linda's charities she liked to support. North Harbour Hospice, NZ Blood Service, SPCA.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2019