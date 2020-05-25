Home

HARDING, Linda May. 31 October 1951 - 25 May 2016. It's now 4 years since you were promoted to glory and went to be with your Lord and Saviour. Not a day passes that we don't think of you, sometimes triggered by a photo, but often just by happy memories. We remember you for your love for your family and many others, your generosity, your dependence on your Lord, your love of God's word, your creative skills and your happy and joyous nature. We remember you today Darling wife and very best friend of Bruce, much loved Mum of Raymond and Michelle and Angela and Tim, cherished daughter of Ivy and Ray Simpson and beloved big sister of Wendy, adored Nana to Grace and Liam and friend to so many.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2020
