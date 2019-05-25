Home

Linda May HARDING

HARDING, Linda May. 31 October 1951 - 25 May 2016. Hardly a day goes by without some memory of you coming into our minds. Your Godly wisdom and inspiration over many years continues to impact our lives and we thank God that you were our wife, mother, nana, sister and friend, you richly blessed our lives. We remember you today Darling wife and best friend of Bruce, much loved mum of Raymond and Michelle and Angela and Tim, cherished daughter of Ivy and Ray Simpson and big sister of Wendy, adored nana of Grace and Liam, and a good friend to many.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
