|
|
|
JOHNSON, Linda Mary (nee Hunter). Born April 05, 1929. Passed away on January 23, 2020. Mother of Rowena, Kirk, Rob and Stu. Grandmother of Stevielee, Gary, Cory, Rubyjeans, Kirk, Sarsha, Reece and Dillan, loved by all. Always had houseful looked after and cared for. Had best parties in West Auckland at 67 Farquhar Rd. You will be missed by all and we will keep the party going. I will keep your legacy going, love you mum always, Stu. Stay strong. Memorial Gathering on 15 February, 11am onwards. Enquires 03-5257136
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020