BURRELL, Linda Margaret (McManaway). Much loved mum of Mercedes, Hugh, Finn and mother-in-law of Joe. Heartbroken at the loss of our beloved Mum who passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday the 10th of May, aged 61 years. Mother's Day now has a new meaning, it will forever be a celebration of Mum's life and the incredible and very special Mum that she is. We are so proud of our Mum, she fought hard and never gave up. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever, she is our angel. We will be holding a 'celebration of life' for Mum in the coming weeks, at her favourite place to party, Soul Bar. We will be in touch once we have confirmed details. "Somewhere beyond the sunset every now and then, we pray she watches over us until we meet again."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020