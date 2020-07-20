|
JOHNSON, Linda Lilian Dabel (nee Swift). Passed away peacefully on 17 July 2020 with her loving husband, Earl, holding her hand. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Anne and Mark, Phillip, Mark and the late Kelly; kind, caring and very proud Nana of Emily, Lucy, Amanda and Isabella. Many thanks to the staff of both Ward 5 at North Shore Hospital and Hospice North Shore for all their care. A service to celebrate Linda's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Friday 23 July 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2020