Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda GREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Joy GREY

Add a Memory
Linda Joy GREY Notice
GREY, Linda Joy. 1 June 1961 - 5 September 2019 Peacefully at home in Rotorua surrounded by family and friends. Loved Mum of Jacob. Loved daughter of Lois and the late Brian, and stepdaughter of the late Athol Rose. Loved sister and stepsister of David, Stephen and Mark, and their families. Beloved friend, teacher and mentor to many. Linda's funeral service will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Wednesday, September 11 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Rotorua Hospice would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.