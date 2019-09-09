|
GREY, Linda Joy. 1 June 1961 - 5 September 2019 Peacefully at home in Rotorua surrounded by family and friends. Loved Mum of Jacob. Loved daughter of Lois and the late Brian, and stepdaughter of the late Athol Rose. Loved sister and stepsister of David, Stephen and Mark, and their families. Beloved friend, teacher and mentor to many. Linda's funeral service will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Wednesday, September 11 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Rotorua Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2019