WILLIAMSON, Linda Frances (nee Merrall). On Tuesday, 3rd November 2020, in her 70th year. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Loving mother of Angela, Craig and Robbie. Grandma to Caleb and Lochlan, and extended family. A service for Linda will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Taradale, 23 Puketapu Road, on Saturday, 7th November 2020 at 1:00 PM, followed by a private cremation. Donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2020