Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
All Saints Anglican Church
17 Selwyn Road
Howick
BOYD, Linda Faye (nee Hughes). Passed away peacefully at Totara Hospice South Auckland, on the 14th January 2020. Loved wife of Alan. Much loved Mum of Alice and James. Loved daughter of Graeme and the Late Shirley. Loving sister of Shelley. A celebration of Linda's life will be held at the All Saints Anglican Church, 17 Selwyn Road, Howick, Auckland, on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 11.00am. At Linda's request, please wear bright colours. Private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
