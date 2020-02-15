Home

Linda Elizabeth (Gardner) GIBSON

Linda Elizabeth (Gardner) GIBSON Notice
GIBSON, Linda Elizabeth (nee Gardner). Passed peacefully on 11 February 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan Gibson. Much loved sister and sister in law of Carol, Lesley and Richard. Aunt of Samantha, Nicola, Deborah, Katie and Chris. Great Aunt of Kyle, Jake, Jolie and Darcie. Loved niece of Elsie and cousin Trevor. A service for Linda will be held at the Takapuna Methodist Church, 427 Lake Road, Takapuna on Monday, 17 February at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SPCA PO Box 43221, Mangere, Auckland 2153.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
